People camp out for free Chick-fil-A for a year at new restaurant on Manchester Expy.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The newest Chick-fil-A location in Columbus is set to open tomorrow, but that isn't stopping people from camping out.

You can see people pitched tents outside the Manchester Expressway location.

As always, Chick-fil-A offers free year supply to the first one hundred customers at its new location.

The new stand-alone Chick-fil-A restaurant will feature an upgraded interior.

The restaurant will also have free Wi-Fi and an indoor play area that features an interactive place for toddlers.

Chick-fil-a's headquarters is located in Atlanta.

