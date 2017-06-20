CPD searching for man wanted for child molestation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is searching for a man wanted for child molestation.

Jeffery Jenkins, 36, is possibly driving a blue/gray 2016 Saturn, Ion with a Georgia tag PTA6967.

If you have any information about Jenkins please call CPD 706-653-3449.

