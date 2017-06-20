New owner to purchase Columbus pro hockey team

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Hockey may be returning to Columbus in 2018.

Fidel Jenkins, a real estate broker based New York City, is in final negotiations with the Southern Professional Hockey League to purchase rights to the Columbus franchise.

Jenkins says the deal is contingent on completion of a lease with the city of Columbus to begin play at the Civic Center in the 2018-19 season.

The Columbus Cottonmouths franchise was suspended by former owner Wanda Amos on May 1 after failing to find a buyer for the team. Amos and her husband Shelby decided to sell after 17 years of ownership that saw two league titles, but no seasons where they turned a profit.

Jenkins tells WTVM Sports' Dave Platta in a phone conversation that he has what he termed a dynamic marketing plan that will show “we are committed to the Columbus market.”

Jenkins is chairman and president of Residential World Media, Inc., which has corporate offices listed in both New York City and Dallas.

Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has released a statement on the negotiations:

“This is great news for Columbus. We have enjoyed getting to know Mr. Jenkins and look forward to working with him and his team to continue hockey at the Civic Center," Tomlinson said.

It is not yet known if the hockey team would return as the Columbus Cottonmouths or would be rebranded under a new team name.

The team suspended operations on May 3, missing the deadline to be included in the 2017-18 schedule.

