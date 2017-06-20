SLIDESHOW: Columbus mother has priceless reaction after giving birth to baby boy

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family has had in more than 50 years– a baby boy.

A Columbus birth photographer, Neely Ker-Fox, captured the moments of when Dara and Eric Crouch found out the gender of their newborn.

“Every mother is filled with anticipation to meet their baby no matter what, but the parents that don't know and wait until the of the moment of birth, there's really nothing else like it,” Ker-Fox said.

Dara thought she was having a girl since her side of the family has not had a boy in more than 50 years, but her husband Eric thought otherwise and felt they were having a boy.

Dara is a labor and delivery nurse at the hospital she was delivering at and both of her attending midwives were close friends and colleagues of Dara’s.

“So when the midwife announced ‘It’s a BOY!’ the whole room, myself included, erupted in tears of joy,” said Ker-Fox.

Ker-Fox says she always expects something special from each birth story and while there are many unknowns, nothing is ever a given when you walk into a labor and delivery room.

“I have many moments like this that will never see the light of day. Although, none as amazing as this one, so I'm quite grateful for Dara allowing the world to see this moment,” said Ker-Fox.

