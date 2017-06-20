Owner of popular Columbus beauty school has died

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The woman who owned and operated a popular Columbus beauty school has died.

Bobbie Anne Dahl, owner of the Rivertown School of Beauty, passed away at her Midland home on June 14.

Dahl opened Rivertown Beauty in 1992 and it was there that she taught students for 25 years.

Dahl was laid to rest last Saturday at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus. She was 83-years-old.

