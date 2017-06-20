Old Town area of North Columbus continues economic boom

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It might be called Old Town but this area in North Columbus is booming with new businesses.

Restaurants like Clean Eatz and other quaint shops are filling this developing area and attracting new businesses.

We spoke with one business owner who was one of the first in the area on how things are taking off.

“With it being a community, I think it’s ideal for businesses because I mean we have tons of people within walking distance to us and they are going to continue to build more houses and things like that out here and bring in more businesses out here I think it will be great,” said Skylar McBride, owner of Pure Salon.

There are a number of places to live whether you are single or if you are looking to house your family.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.