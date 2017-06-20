Injuries reported in tractor-trailer, car crash on Hwy. 280 in Salem

SALEM, AL (WTVM) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is working a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 280 that has traffic backed up.

According to ALEA, there is an accident with injuries involving a tractor-trailer and a car.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. CT in Salem near the Wadkins Metal & Recycling and the Concord Baptist Church on Hwy. 280 near the intersection of Lee Road 251.

ALEA says the accident has been cleared as of about 5:20 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.