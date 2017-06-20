Man detained for immigration status released from detention center

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – After appearing before an immigration court judge, one man is no longer held inside a local detention center.

José Gonzalez Ochoa has been in The Stewart County Detention Center for weeks after being pulled over for a driving infraction in Harris County and was found to have no legal documentation.

Gonzalez said the very first thing he saw was his girlfriend run to him and hug him after all this time inside the Stewart County Detention Center.

Recently, Gonzalez has qualified for a U-Visa, reserved specifically for victims of domestic violence - that way, he can legally stay here in the U.S.

We do not know if he's received that visa yet, but we do know that in his last court appearance, a judge granted him a $3,000 bond.

Gonzalez' attorney confirms that the man's girlfriend did go to Atlanta to pay for Gonzalez' bond.

