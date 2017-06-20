Columbus City Council votes to close Leonard Street for church expansion

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus City Council has voted to close a portion of Leonard Street in Midtown Columbus for a church expansion project.

The road closure was approved during Tuesday evening’s Columbus City Council meeting.

St. Paul United Methodist Church is looking to close down a portion of Leonard Street to build a new youth building.

The proposed project will mean abandoning a portion of Leonard Street and tearing down a home that the church owns.

In past interviews, a church member tells us the church's plan involves incorporating the parking lot, where they have an old, unused building, and build an outdoor space, where children can play and the congregation can host events.

Members of the project committee told News Leader 9 they're looking to raise $8.5 million in funds to both expand the campus and fix parts of the main building.

