Local Facebook rumor of Walmart hack is false

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A local Facebook rumor of a Walmart hack turns out to be false.

Multiple posts on Facebook from the Columbus area talk about people should not use debit cards at Walmart stores because their systems were hacked.

Walmart Corporate Communications released a statement debunking the myth:

“This is a rumor that has been spread on social media. We’ve found nothing to indicate our systems have been compromised and we continue serving our customers. The safety of our customers’ personal information is always a priority, and we have processes and programs in place designed to safeguard it.”

