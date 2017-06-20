Lineup announced for Atlanta's Music Midtown 2017 - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Lineup announced for Atlanta's Music Midtown 2017

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
ATLANTA (WTVM) – Music Midtown, Atlanta's popular summer festival, has announced its 2017 lineup.

The two-day festival will feature artists such as Bruno Mars, Mumford and Sons, Future, Blink-182, Wiz Khalifa, and many more.

The event happens September 16 and 17 at Piedmont Park in Atlanta.

Tickets for a two-day pass start at $135, which includes the following:

  • One commemorative RFID-enabled wristband
  • Over 30 performances on 4 stages
  • Access to food from regional and local restaurants including vegan and gluten-free options
  • Sponsor areas with unique experiences and giveaways throughout the park
  • Bars and concessions throughout the park with Music Midtown cashless availability
  • Water stations with free refills

Click here to pre-order tickets.

General admission, VIP, and Super VIP tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. ET Friday, June 23.

