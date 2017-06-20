Lineup announced for Atlanta's Music Midtown 2017

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
Music Midtown, Atlanta's popular summer festival, has announced its 2017 lineup.More >>
The Public Works employees protesting proposed pay changes in the upcoming budget.More >>
Columbus City Council has voted to close a portion of Leonard Street in Midtown Columbus for a church expansion project.More >>
It was the graduates’ time to shine Tuesday night at Columbus Technical College held its graduation ceremony.More >>
After appearing before an immigration court judge, one man is no longer held inside a local detention center.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
The latest coordinates on Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
A 4-year-old Florida girl is one of the internet's newest stars after she stole the show at her school's pre-K graduation.More >>
A post-graduation trip to the beach ended a little sooner than expected for three Virginia teens after they were arrested on drug and alcohol charges in Bladen County Saturday morning.More >>
It's that time of year - the time when snakes come out of the woodworks. For two West Texas men, they surely didn't expect to see one on their pickup as they were driving.More >>
Recovery efforts continues for 12-year-old Mary Harrell who was pulled underwater Saturday at Lower Head Dam on the Pearl River north of The Rez.More >>
