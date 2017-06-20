Lineup announced for Atlanta's Music Midtown 2017

ATLANTA (WTVM) – Music Midtown, Atlanta's popular summer festival, has announced its 2017 lineup.

The two-day festival will feature artists such as Bruno Mars, Mumford and Sons, Future, Blink-182, Wiz Khalifa, and many more.

The event happens September 16 and 17 at Piedmont Park in Atlanta.

Tickets for a two-day pass start at $135, which includes the following:

One commemorative RFID-enabled wristband

Over 30 performances on 4 stages

Access to food from regional and local restaurants including vegan and gluten-free options

Sponsor areas with unique experiences and giveaways throughout the park

Bars and concessions throughout the park with Music Midtown cashless availability

Water stations with free refills

Click here to pre-order tickets.

General admission, VIP, and Super VIP tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. ET Friday, June 23.

