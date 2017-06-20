Columbus Technical College hold graduation ceremony

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It was the graduates’ time to shine Tuesday night at Columbus Technical College held its graduation ceremony.

The ceremony was held at the Columbus Civic Center where about 500 students, including GED graduates, walked across the stage and got the diploma.

Natale Miller, Adult Education Student of the Year, and Melissa Forsythe, College Student of the Year, were the featured speakers at the commencement ceremony.

