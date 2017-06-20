Columbus Public Works employees protest pay changes

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Dozens of Columbus area sanitation workers also came out to Tuesday night's city council meeting.

The Public Works employees protesting proposed pay changes in the upcoming budget.

The proposed budget would change how often the workers were paid, from bi-weekly to every three weeks.

Workers also tell us that they are protesting the lack of pay raises in the department.

Council has not made a final decision regarding the payroll conversion system.

The budget has to be approved by July 21.

