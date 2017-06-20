Victory Drive rezoning plan approved

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The decision to transform a portion of Victory Drive to make way for a potential VA clinic was also approved at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

The 15 acres of land along 1301 Victory Drive will now be classified as a General Commercial site instead of heavy manufacturing and industrial.

The land is currently being used for extra parking from the Columbus Civic Center and area events.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is hoping to expand by building a new clinic in this location.

However, four other locations are being considered.

