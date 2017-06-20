Columbus dancer moves to next round on "So You Think You Can Dance"

(WTVM) – A local dancer moves on to the next round in the national television dance competition “So You Think You Can Dance” that airs on Fox.

That's Dustin Payne of Columbus and last night the judges were so impressed with his moves that they sent him on to the next phase of the competition.

Payne is well known in the area, dancing and teaching at Performance Dance Center, though he tells us he got his start at age 11 dancing with his mother's church troupe.

Be sure to look for Dustin in upcoming episodes of "So You Think You Can Dance" Monday nights at 8 on Fox.

