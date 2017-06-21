Storm Team 9 Alert Center: Tropical Storm Cindy brings more rain today

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Tropical Storm Cindy continues to stream in plenty of rain to keep us wet through the morning with scattered showers expected through tonight and some tomorrow. We'll see a few breaks but rainfall totals will inch up which is why a 'flash flood watch' remains in effect for some counties.

Temperatures will stay on the cooler side because of the clouds and rain - topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. The worse of TS Cindy will be along the LA, MS and AL borders.

By Friday we'll start to dry out some dropping rain chances and letting temperatures warm up. Highs through the weekend and next week should be in the upper 80s and low 90s with a 20-40% rain chance through Wednesday.

