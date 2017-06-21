Storm Team 9 Alert Center: Tropical Storm Cindy brings more rain today

Rise Above HIV, Colgay Pride, and New Horizons’ Mpower Project and Women of Worth are hosting a record day of HIV testing with the goal of testing 200 people. ...More >>
Music Midtown, Atlanta's popular summer festival, has announced its 2017 lineup.More >>
The Public Works employees protesting proposed pay changes in the upcoming budget.More >>
Family, friends and law enforcement officers from across Georgia gathered to honor the memory of the second of two slain prison guards to be laid to rest.More >>
Columbus City Council has voted to close a portion of Leonard Street in Midtown Columbus for a church expansion project.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.More >>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas.More >>
Recovery efforts continues for 12-year-old Mary Harrell who was pulled underwater Saturday at Lower Head Dam on the Pearl River north of The Rez.More >>
The dog’s owner, told police he was shopping for about 30 minutes and "didn't want to waste gas" to keep the puppy cool. He was arrested for animal cruelty.More >>
