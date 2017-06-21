Columbus organizations to host record day of HIV testing

The Public Works employees protesting proposed pay changes in the upcoming budget.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
A local dancer moves on to the next round in the national television dance competition “So You Think You Can Dance” that airs on Fox.More >>
Family, friends and law enforcement officers from across Georgia gathered to honor the memory of the second of two slain prison guards to be laid to rest.More >>
Music Midtown, Atlanta's popular summer festival, has announced its 2017 lineup.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said.More >>
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, but its impact will be felt across several states.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for Louisiana as a result of Tropical Storm Cindy. Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy is affecting parts of the Gulf Coast, including Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
