Columbus organizations to host record day of HIV testing

Rise Above HIV, Colgay Pride, and New Horizons’ Mpower Project and Women of Worth are hosting a record day of HIV testing with the goal of testing 200 people.

Testing will be on June 27, National HIV Testing Day, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Columbus Public Library auditorium. Free and confidential HIV and Hepatitis C testing will be offered. Everyone who gets tested will receive a t-shirt, SWAG Bags, and other giveaways.

The organization is aiming to set a record year of HIV testing on Columbus.

For more information, call 706-580-6239.

