New Chick-fil-A location opens in Columbus today

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The grand opening of the Columbus’s newest Chick-fil-A is taking place today. 

The franchise owner, Alex Vaughn, explains how the first 100 people to camp out at the new location overnight received a pre-loaded Chick-fil-A card for 52 redeemable meals.

The grand opening began as a celebration at the site yesterday.  

