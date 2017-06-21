Calvary Christian School announces new Upper School Principal

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Calvary Christian School has announced the hiring of its new Upper School Principal.

CCS’s Headmaster Jim Koan announced in April that Craig Johnson will succeed CCS High School Principal Randolph Prudent.

Johnson started this position on June 15.

“I am eager to join the Calvary Christian team in serving Chattahoochee Valley families and students by providing an excellent education grounded in Christian truth and principles,“ Johnson said.

“I am confident our parents and our staff will be blessed by his presence on campus and the impact he will have on our community. This is a huge win for Calvary to have someone of his caliber to lead our upper school,” Headmaster Koan said.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.