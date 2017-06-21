Father, son die from drowning incident in Lumpkin Co., GA

LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – A father and son have died from a drowning incident in Lumpkin County, GA.

On June 20, around 2 p.m., the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office along with the Fire and EMS were called to Dicks Creek Falls in reference to two possible drowning victims.

Both victims were eventually recovered from the water and they were identified as 38-year-old Joshua Kistler and 6-year-old Jaxon Kistler.

Many witnesses observed the tragic accident and no foul play was suspected.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family,” the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

