Father, son die from drowning incident in Lumpkin Co., GA

The Auburn Police Department has arrested a man on theft and trespassing charges.More >>
The Auburn Police Department has arrested a man on theft and trespassing charges.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man with dementia.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man with dementia.More >>
There is now another reason to take a selfie since Wednesday, June 21 marks 'National Selfie Day.'More >>
There is now another reason to take a selfie since Wednesday, June 21 marks 'National Selfie Day.'More >>
The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts has announced its 2017-2018 season, bringing well-known titles to its TSYS Broadway on Broadway Series, Synovus Center Stage Series, and RiverCenter Discovery Series.More >>
The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts has announced its 2017-2018 season, bringing well-known titles to its TSYS Broadway on Broadway Series, Synovus Center Stage Series, and RiverCenter Discovery Series.More >>
A father and son have died from a drowning incident in Lumpkin County, GA. On June 20, around 2 p.m., the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office along with the Fire and EMS were called to Dicks Creek Falls in reference to two possible drowning victims.More >>
A father and son have died from a drowning incident in Lumpkin County, GA. On June 20, around 2 p.m., the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office along with the Fire and EMS were called to Dicks Creek Falls in reference to two possible drowning victims.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
During the second day of testimony in the jury trial for the Nacogdoches professional massage therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting a female client back in July of 2016, a SANE nurse testified that the victim’s injuries were consistent with what the woman said happened.More >>
During the second day of testimony in the jury trial for the Nacogdoches professional massage therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting a female client back in July of 2016, a SANE nurse testified that the victim’s injuries were consistent with what the woman said happened.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.More >>
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.More >>
Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said.More >>
Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>