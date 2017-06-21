Vehicle catches fire on Manchester Expressway - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Vehicle catches fire on Manchester Expressway

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Toyota Highlander caught on fire Wednesday afternoon on Manchester Expressway.

The incident happened after an accident when the vehicle was being loaded onto the tow truck.

No injuries have been reported. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly