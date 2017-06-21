Auburn man arrested for breaking into car dealership, leading police on chase

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The Auburn Police Department has arrested a man on theft and trespassing charges.

On Wednesday, police arrested 21-year-old Damion Johnson from Auburn on warrants charging him with first-degree auto theft of property, first-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree criminal trespassing.

At about 2:45 a.m. Auburn police responded to an alarm at a car dealership in the 2000 Block of S College Street. Officers saw a 2009 Chevrolet Impala crashing through a gate at the rear of the business.

Officers chased the car northbound onto I-85 and initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 52. The vehicle swerved, struck a passing 18-wheeler, and left the roadway.

The driver, identified as Johnson, was immediately taken into custody.

Further investigation into the incident by police revealed that Johnson was responsible for unlawfully entering the dealership’s fenced in property, causing damage to the building and gate, and stealing the 2009 Impala that he used to flee from police.

Detectives obtained warrants for his arrest and he was later transported to the Lee County Jail where he remains in custody on an $8,500 bond.

