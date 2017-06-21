RiverCenter announces 2017-2018 season lineup

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts has announced its 2017-2018 season, bringing well-known titles to its TSYS Broadway on Broadway Series, Synovus Center Stage Series, and RiverCenter Discovery Series.

The TSYS Broadway on Broadway Series will deliver some of Broadway’s best titles to Columbus, including Motown The Musical, ELF, and Rodgers + Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music.

The Synovus Center Stage Series has something for everyone, including a magic show from The Illusionists star Adam Trent, a Valentine’s Day comedy show with the Southern Fried Chicks, musical performances of the world’s greatest rock albums in Classic Albums Live, and family favorite A Charlie Brown Christmas. RiverCenter’s Discovery Series rounds out the season with beloved childhood tales Pete the Cat and Dragons Love Tacos, as well as life-size puppetry in Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live.

RiverCenter will also debut its new RiverCenter Connect series, featuring international and cultural performances including The Mystical Arts of Tibet, a world tour endorsed by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Urban Bush Women’s multidisciplinary work Hair and other stories, and music from the mixed-voice Choir of Clare College Cambridge.

Single tickets for all shows excluding Riverdance: The 20th Anniversary World Tour go on sale Aug. 4. Tickets to Riverdance will go on public sale Oct. 6, but are available for purchase as a Broadway or My Series package before Oct. 6.

For more information call the RiverCenter Box Office at 706-256-3612.

