Columbus police need your help finding missing man with dementia

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man with dementia.

Arthur Miller, 82, last spoke to his son on June 20 at 08:15 p.m.

Miller has been diagnosed with dementia and may be driving his 2004 Pontiac GTO, Red in color.

The vehicle is bearing a Georgia license plate of WI130K.

Miller is described as 5’9’’, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Arthur Miller, you are asked to call 911 or (706) 653-3449.

