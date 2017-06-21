Georgia 2030 initiative discussed at Columbus luncheon

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Creating a better state for business was on the agenda for members of the local and statewide chamber of commerce Wednesday.

It's all part of the Georgia 20-30 initiative.

Members from multiple chambers of commerce across the state were on hand for a luncheon at the Columbus Country Club.

Chris Clark, President and CEO of the Georgia Chamber, says Georgia is one of the best places to do business in the U.S., but there's more work to be done in the long run.

“Our message is that if we want to be the best place to do business then we have to address some of these long-term issues like poverty like education or were not going to be successful long-term, Clark said.”

The state chamber is also trying to tap into the steam program to enhance the education system.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering arts, and math.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.