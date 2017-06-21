Future looks bright for hockey in Columbus

An employee of the Public Works Department is speaking out about over dissatisfaction over recent monetary issues and disagreements.More >>
An employee of the Public Works Department is speaking out about over dissatisfaction over recent monetary issues and disagreements.More >>
Columbus City Council has voted to close a portion of Leonard Street in Midtown Columbus for a church expansion project.More >>
Columbus City Council has voted to close a portion of Leonard Street in Midtown Columbus for a church expansion project.More >>
The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts has announced its 2017-2018 season, bringing well-known titles to its TSYS Broadway on Broadway Series, Synovus Center Stage Series, and RiverCenter Discovery Series.More >>
The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts has announced its 2017-2018 season, bringing well-known titles to its TSYS Broadway on Broadway Series, Synovus Center Stage Series, and RiverCenter Discovery Series.More >>
The Columbus Police Department says they have found the missing man with dementia.More >>
The Columbus Police Department says they have found the missing man with dementia.More >>
The future now looking a little brighter for pro hockey in Columbus. Wednesday, the potential new owner for the area's minor-league hockey team making his first public statements to the media.More >>
The future now looking a little brighter for pro hockey in Columbus. Wednesday, the potential new owner for the area's minor-league hockey team making his first public statements to the media.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.More >>
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has called a noon news conference to discuss several arrests in connection with a credit card skimmer operation in the county.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has called a noon news conference to discuss several arrests in connection with a credit card skimmer operation in the county.More >>