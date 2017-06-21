Future looks bright for hockey in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The future now looking a little brighter for pro hockey in Columbus.

Wednesday, the potential new owner for the area's minor-league hockey team making his first public statements to the media.

In a press conference this afternoon, Fidel Jenkins, a real estate broker with business ties in Texas and New York, says he's about to finalize his agreement with the Southern Professional Hockey League and keep the team in Columbus.

Here he is talking about finding a strategy to bring excitement back to the franchise.

“This particular plan isn't a fly-by-night plan. It's a plan that was specifically based on looking at this Columbus market,” said Fidel Jenkins, potential new owner of Columbus SPHL franchise.

The details of the lease agreement to keep the team playing at the Columbus Civic Center have not been made public yet.

The team's new name will be the Columbus Burn.

No word yet exactly on whether long-time Cottonmouths franchise figure and head coach Jerome Bechard will have some role on this new team.

