Opelika police search for 2 Walmart fraud suspects

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Opelika police are looking for two Walmart fraud suspects.

Opelika police say the woman on the left is described as a heavyset black woman, 30 to 40-years-old and was last seen wearing a purple dress.

The man on the right is said to be a black man, 30 to 40-years-old wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Police believe the duo used a stolen card at the Walmart on Pepperell Parkway to buy electronics and gift cards.

If you recognize the suspects, you are asked to call the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220.

