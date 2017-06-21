Most Wanted: April 2017 Adair Avenue murder

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A killer is still on the loose and Columbus police need your help bringing this person to justice.

On April 11, a gunman shot and killed Jason Boykin. He was found suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment on Adair Avenue late that evening.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says that Boykin’s body was discovered by his girlfriend as she was going to turn the stove off in the kitchen.

Police are hoping someone will come forward with information leading to an arrest on Columbus’ sixth homicide of 2017.

If you have any information about this crime, you're asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.