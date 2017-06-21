1 dead in Russell County accident involving log truck, vehicle

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – One person has died following an accident in the southern part of Russell County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, one person was killed in an accident involving a log truck and vehicle.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. CT on Cottonton Road outside of Pittsview.

The driver of the vehicle was killed. The identity of that person will not be released until the next of kin has been fallen.

