UPDATE: Man identified in Russell County accident involving log truck

Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
Get your golf clubs ready for the 38th Annual Purple and Gold Golf Tournament sponsored by the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.More >>
A Tornado Watch has been issued for Macon and Tallapoosa Counties until 11 p.m. CT.
One person has died following an accident in the southern part of Russell County.More >>
A killer is still on the loose and Columbus police need your help bringing this person to justice. On April 11, a gunman shot and killed Jason Boykin.More >>
Opelika police are looking for two Walmart fraud suspects.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...More >>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX is recovering in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday. According to the Lamesa Press-Reporter, 53-year-old Milton Richards tried to kill the snake in his backyard around 9 p.m.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>
