UPDATE: Man identified in Russell County accident involving log truck

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – One person has died following an accident in the southern part of Russell County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency,67-year-old Robert Grubbs was killed in an accident involving a log truck and vehicle.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. CT on Cottonton Road outside of Pittsview.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

