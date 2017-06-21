UPDATE: Man identified in Russell County accident involving log - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Man identified in Russell County accident involving log truck

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – One person has died following an accident in the southern part of Russell County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency,67-year-old Robert Grubbs was killed in an accident involving a log truck and vehicle.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. CT on Cottonton Road outside of Pittsview.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here

Powered by Frankly