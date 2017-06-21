PGA Tour set to return to Opelika

You can start the countdown clock. The Barbasol Championship is now less than one month away.

The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Grand National Course in Opelika isn't exactly tournament ready just yet with plenty of work remaining to be done to get things ready. But Wednesday’s long soaking rains had tournament director Jonathan Romeo thrilled with the way the course is shaping up.

“We’ve been fortunate with the weather we've had over the past few weeks,” Romeo said. “The groceries are out, Mother Nature's given us the water so the grass will grow, so the golf course should be in primo shape by the time the tournament gets here.”

The groceries – fertilizer to everyone else – is keeping things green, and the field that’s has committed as of this week could be the best in the three-year history of the PGA Tour event. Angel Cabrera, who won the 2007 U.S. Open and the 2009 Masters returns, and two-time U.S. Open champ Retief Goosen has already committed.

“It's fun to look at the field that we've got,” said Romeo. “You've got a lot of past major champions that have won U.S. Opens and won Masters and you've got these guys who are just starting their careers that are moving their way up into the PGA Tour that will become household names and be household names in the next year or two.”

Barbasol Championship week begins Monday, July 17 with the opening round of the tournament scheduled for Thursday, July 20.

