Columbus police respond to early morning Waffle House armed robbery

Columbus police responded to a reported armed robbery at a Waffle House located on Victory Drive. The call was reported at 3:25 a.m. Thursday morning.

Two suspects allegedly stole a cash register containing nearly $400. One suspect wore a mask and one pistol was present. Only three employees were there at the time of the incident and no customers were inside the restaurant.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News Leader 9 for further details.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.