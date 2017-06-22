Columbus police respond to early morning Waffle House armed robb - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus police respond to early morning Waffle House armed robbery

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police responded to a reported armed robbery at a Waffle House located on Victory Drive. The call was reported at 3:25 a.m. Thursday morning. 

Two suspects allegedly stole a cash register containing nearly $400. One suspect wore a mask and one pistol was present. Only three employees were there at the time of the incident and no customers were inside the restaurant.

