Columbus police respond to early morning Waffle House armed robbery

The future now looking a little brighter for pro hockey in Columbus. Wednesday, the potential new owner for the area's minor-league hockey team making his first public statements to the media.More >>
The future now looking a little brighter for pro hockey in Columbus. Wednesday, the potential new owner for the area's minor-league hockey team making his first public statements to the media.More >>
Columbus police responded to a reported armed robbery a Waffle House located on Victory Dr.More >>
Columbus police responded to a reported armed robbery a Waffle House located on Victory Dr.More >>
Columbus City Council has voted to close a portion of Leonard Street in Midtown Columbus for a church expansion project.More >>
Columbus City Council has voted to close a portion of Leonard Street in Midtown Columbus for a church expansion project.More >>
An employee of the Public Works Department is speaking out about over dissatisfaction over recent monetary issues and disagreements.More >>
An employee of the Public Works Department is speaking out about over dissatisfaction over recent monetary issues and disagreements.More >>
A killer is still on the loose and Columbus police need your help bringing this person to justice. On April 11, a gunman shot and killed Jason Boykin.More >>
A killer is still on the loose and Columbus police need your help bringing this person to justice. On April 11, a gunman shot and killed Jason Boykin.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy has made landfall in southwestern Louisiana and continues to weaken as it heads farther inland, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy has made landfall in southwestern Louisiana and continues to weaken as it heads farther inland, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>