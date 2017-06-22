Columbus police investigating 2 Circle K armed robberies - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus police investigating 2 Circle K armed robberies

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Two armed robberies were reported at Circle K gas stations on Macon Road early Thursday morning.

The first incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at the store located at the corner of University Boulevard.  The second robbery happened around five minutes later at Circle K located at the intersection of Reese Road. Both stores were reportedly robbed by two men with one gun. 

Police say the two robberies could be related.

