Columbus police investigating 2 Circle K armed robberies

Two armed robberies were reported at Circle K gas stations on Macon Road early Thursday morning.

The first incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at the store located at the corner of University Boulevard. The second robbery happened around five minutes later at Circle K located at the intersection of Reese Road. Both stores were reportedly robbed by two men with one gun.

Police say the two robberies could be related.

