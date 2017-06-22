Columbus police investigating 2 Circle K armed robberies

A killer is still on the loose and Columbus police need your help bringing this person to justice. On April 11, a gunman shot and killed Jason Boykin.More >>
Columbus City Council has voted to close a portion of Leonard Street in Midtown Columbus for a church expansion project.More >>
An employee of the Public Works Department is speaking out about over dissatisfaction over recent monetary issues and disagreements.More >>
Opelika police are looking for two Walmart fraud suspects.More >>
Two armed robberies were reported at Circle K gas stations on Macon Road early Thursday morning.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
An answer is expected this week to a question that has transfixed Washington: Does President Donald Trump have secret recordings of his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana during the predawn hours of Thursday. Cindy had sustained winds of 40 mph at landfall.More >>
