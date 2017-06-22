Reports of SunTrust Bank sending random text messages is a scam

A killer is still on the loose and Columbus police need your help bringing this person to justice. On April 11, a gunman shot and killed Jason Boykin.More >>
Opelika police are looking for two Walmart fraud suspects.More >>
There have been several reports of SunTrust Bank sending out text messages to receive information, but News Leader 9 has confirmed the message is a scam.More >>
Columbus City Council has voted to close a portion of Leonard Street in Midtown Columbus for a church expansion project.More >>
An employee of the Public Works Department is speaking out about over dissatisfaction over recent monetary issues and disagreements.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causing flooding in some places.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
Two schools worked together and brought a girl’s graduation to her mother in a hospital in Vermont.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
Some East Texas men are gaining national attention after a video of them wrangling an over 10 foot long alligator attracted millions of views.More >>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana early Thursday morning and is expected to weaken as it moves farther inland throughout the day.More >>
