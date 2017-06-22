Reports of SunTrust Bank sending random text messages is a scam

(WTVM) – There have been several reports of SunTrust Bank sending out text messages to receive information, but News Leader 9 has confirmed the message is a scam.

The corporate office of SunTrust released the following statement concerning this scam:

SunTrust will never send unsolicited emails or text messages asking you to provide, update or verify personal or account information, such as passwords, Social Security numbers, PINs, credit or check card numbers or other confidential information. In most cases, we won’t send you emails at all unless you have initiated an email dialogue with us, or have previously requested us to communicate with you in that manner.

Here are some helpful tips for incidents like this:

Report to SunTrust voicemails and texts that ask you to verify SunTrust information

Never provide personal information (Social Security numbers, account/credit card information, etc.) over the phone unless you have initiated the call or have verified the caller

