SEGMENT: Omega Psi Phi hosts golf tournament

A Tornado Watch has been issued for all the East Alabama counties in the WTVM viewing area until 10 p.m CT
The 2017 Barbasol Championship will be underway starting on Thursday, July 20.More >>
The Georgia Department of Labor announced Thursday that the unemployment rate in the River Valley region in May was 6 percent, up one-tenth of a percentage point from 5.9 percent in April. In May 2016, the rate was 6.1 percent.More >>
Get your golf clubs ready for the 38th Annual Purple and Gold Golf Tournament sponsored by the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.More >>
One person has died following an accident in the southern part of Russell County.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Nolan McCabe of St. Louis, Missouri, died after he was struck by debris washed in by high surf, according to deputies.More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...More >>
The life of Otto Warmbier, who died earlier this week after being detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea, will be celebrated in his hometown Thursday.More >>
