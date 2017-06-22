Unemployment rate for Columbus, River Valley region rises in May

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Georgia Department of Labor announced Thursday that the unemployment rate in the River Valley region in May was 6 percent, up one-tenth of a percentage point from 5.9 percent in April. In May 2016, the rate was 6.1 percent.

The rate rose as the labor force grew and there was an increase in layoffs as measured by initial claims for unemployment insurance.

The labor force increased by 1,086 to 148,204. As the number of employed residents rose by 880 to 139,311, the number of unemployed also increased by 206 to 8,893.

Compared to May a year ago, the labor force had a net increase of 1,687. The number of employed grew by 1,793, and there were 106 fewer unemployed.

The Metro Columbus’ unemployment rate in May was 5.5 percent, up one-tenth of a percentage point from 5.4 percent in April. In May 2016, the rate was 5.9 percent.

The rate rose as the labor force grew and there was an increase in layoffs as measured by initial claims for unemployment insurance.

The labor force increased by 513 to 124,216. As the number of employed residents rose by 392 to 117,408, the number of unemployed also increased by 121 to 6,808.

Compared to May a year ago, the labor force had a net increase of 1,269. The number of employed grew by 1,677, and there were 408 fewer unemployed.

The number of jobs in Metro Columbus increased by 400, or 0.3 percent, to 121,300. The job growth came in leisure and hospitality and financial activities, along with the goods-producing sector, which includes manufacturing and construction.

Over-the-year, a total of 800 jobs were added, a 0.7 percent growth rate, up from 120,500 in May 2016. Job growth came in leisure and hospitality, finance and insurance, and professional and business services, along with education and health services and wholesale trade.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for May was 4.9 percent, down from 5 percent in April. It was 5.3 percent in May 2016.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.