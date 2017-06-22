Barbasol Championship begins July 20

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The 2017 Barbasol Championship will be underway starting on Thursday, July 20.

There will be week-long events starting on Monday, July 17 including:

PGA Practice Rounds – July 17 at 7 a.m. CT

PGA Tour Practice Rounds – July 18 at 10 a.m. CT

Alabama Power Junior Clinic – July 18 10 a.m. CT

Opening Tee Shot by Aubie – July 19 6:50 a.m.CT

Gates will open at 6:30 a.m. on July 20 for the championship.

For more information on the Barbasol Championship click here.

