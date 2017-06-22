Columbus City Council approves $700K in grants for crime prevention

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus City Council is continuing its efforts to support community non-profits and efforts in crime prevention.

The council approved grants totaling more than $700,000 at Tuesday night's meeting.

Girls Inc, Open Door, Boys and Girls Club, and Teen Advisors are among the 29 beneficiaries.

The organizations will receive various amounts - from $3,000 to more than 50,000.

Professional Arts Integration Resource or “PAIR” by the Springer Opera House, receiving one of the highest grant amounts totaling $41,000.

“This is really seed money for a program that we hope will continue to touch and reach Columbus for many, many years across the school district, and across the river as well. Without this funding, we wouldn't have had the resources to start this program and already we are seeing excellent results," said Sally Baker, the director of Springer Theatre Academy.

