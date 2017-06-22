Man arrested for Eufaula home invasion

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – Eufaula police say they have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a home invasion.

Police arrested 30-year-old Johnny Lee Paige after a home invasion that happened Tuesday night at an apartment complex.

Paige is charged with first-degree robbery and he remains in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.