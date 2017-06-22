10-car accident on I-185 NB between Buena Vista-Macon Road exits - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

10-car accident on I-185 NB between Buena Vista-Macon Road exits

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM) (Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A traffic accident has traffic blocked on the NB lanes on I-185.

The 10-car accident is in between the Buena Vista Road and Macon Road exits. Only two lanes are open SB on I-185

We do not yet know if there are any injuries.

Drivers should find an alternate route to avoid delays.

