10-car accident on I-185 NB between Buena Vista-Macon Road exits

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A traffic accident has traffic blocked on the NB lanes on I-185.

The 10-car accident is in between the Buena Vista Road and Macon Road exits. Only two lanes are open SB on I-185

We do not yet know if there are any injuries.

Drivers should find an alternate route to avoid delays.

