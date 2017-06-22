Accident on I-185 NB has traffic slowed

A Tornado Watch has been issued for all the East Alabama counties in the WTVM viewing area until 10 p.m CT
A Tornado Watch has been issued for all the East Alabama counties in the WTVM viewing area until 10 p.m CT
Eufaula police say they have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a home invasion.More >>
Eufaula police say they have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a home invasion.More >>
Several fireworks outlets are getting ready for the fourth of July holiday.More >>
Several fireworks outlets are getting ready for the fourth of July holiday.More >>
A traffic accident has traffic slowed down on both NB and SB lanes on I-185.More >>
A traffic accident has traffic slowed down on both NB and SB lanes on I-185.More >>
Columbus City Council is continuing in its efforts to support community non-profits and efforts in crime prevention.More >>
Columbus City Council is continuing in its efforts to support community non-profits and efforts in crime prevention.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
Five people are in custody and one person is dead after being shot late Wednesday night.More >>
Five people are in custody and one person is dead after being shot late Wednesday night.More >>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX is recovering in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday. According to the Lamesa Press-Reporter, 53-year-old Milton Richards tried to kill the snake in his backyard around 9 p.m.More >>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX is recovering in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday. According to the Lamesa Press-Reporter, 53-year-old Milton Richards tried to kill the snake in his backyard around 9 p.m.More >>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.More >>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>
An apparent road rage incident involving a motorcyclist and another driver on a California highway injured an uninvolved driver and was all caught on camera.More >>
An apparent road rage incident involving a motorcyclist and another driver on a California highway injured an uninvolved driver and was all caught on camera.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.More >>