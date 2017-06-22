Fireworks stores getting ready for Fourth of July holiday - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Fireworks stores getting ready for Fourth of July holiday

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – Several fireworks outlets are getting ready for the Fourth of July holiday.

Wanda Lamb is the owner of Black Cat Fireworks in Russell County.

She says people are already spending hundreds of dollars on fireworks and she expects them to spend even closer to the holiday.

“This time compared to last year it is a little slower. When people do come in it is during bigger sales and we are having lots of sales,” Lamb said.

Lamb says the most anyone spent on fireworks was near $10,000.

