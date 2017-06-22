Bobby Howard to coach baseball at Cartersville

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – When Bobby Howard said last month that he wasn't retiring, he wasn't kidding.

Twenty-nine days after stepping down as Central High baseball coach, Howard is heading to Cartersville to take over the Purple Hurricanes program.

Howard has been coaching prep baseball in this area for 39 seasons, as a head coach at Kendrick, Columbus, and for the past two seasons at Central.

He was 45-29 in his two years running the Red Devils, taking them to the Alabama 7A state playoffs both seasons.

The bulk of Howard's 991 career coaching wins came at Columbus High, where he led the Blue Devils to 12 state championships, 11 30-win seasons, and was twice named the national prep baseball coach of the year in 2004 by USA Today, and in 2012 by ESPN-HS.

He coached dozens of players who went on to play college ball and a large number that went on to the pros. Most famously, Hall of Famer Frank Thomas.

