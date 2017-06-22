Barbasol Championship expected to bring in $20 million

Crews are working on putting up signs, trimming the hedges and making sure every piece of the puzzle is put together before the tournament kicks off in late July. With big league golf coming to town brings big bucks along with it.

"The last couple of years the economic impact has been 18-20 million because people start coming into town a month in advance,” says Barbasol Tournament Services' Selina Maddox. "All the hotels in the area are booked, restaurants, you’ve got your Target and your Walmart that are being visited it’s great for the community,” she says.

The week of events kicks off on July 17th the PGA tournament officially starts on July 20th and goes until the 23rd.

“They're starting to put up structures, trailers are starting to move in, we are doing last minute preparations on the course.”

The tournament hosted at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Grand National is in its third year of play – the first PGA Tour event played in Alabama since the PGA Championship in 1990. this year a ShotLink system that uses lasers to track the golf balls after players hit them are being installed on six holes, with this comes the need for volunteers.

“For an event like this it usually takes around 900 to 1000 volunteers we are falling a little short right now in this area,” Maddox tells News Leader 9's, Parker Branton.

Thousands of people expected to pile in, the cities of Auburn-Opelika are stepping up security through the city to ensure safety for all.

Volunteers are still needed for the tournament you can go to barbasolchampionship.com if you would like to help out with this event.

