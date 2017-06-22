Muscogee County School District raising athletic ticket prices

A traffic accident has traffic blocked on the NB lanes on I-185.More >>
Crews are working on putting up signs, trimming the hedges and making sure every piece of the puzzle is put together before the tournament kicks off in late July. With big league golf coming to town brings big bucks along with it.More >>
Muscogee County School District is raising the amount of athletic ticket prices. This change will be effective this upcoming Fall for all high school and middle school sporting events.More >>
A Tornado Watch has been issued for all the East Alabama counties in the WTVM viewing area until 10 p.m CT
Eufaula police say they have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a home invasion.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
It's not all that unusual to see deer this time of the year, especially in rural West Tennessee.More >>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...More >>
Five people are in custody and one person is dead after being shot late Wednesday night.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
Andrew Wyatt told WBRC's Good Day Alabama in Birmingham that Cosby is planning the town halls to educate young people - especially athletes - about the "warning signs" from "potential victims."More >>
