Muscogee County School District raising athletic ticket prices

Muscogee County School District is raising a number of athletic ticket prices.

This change will be effective this upcoming Fall for all high school and middle school sporting events.

Athletic Director for Muscogee County School District, Jeff Battles says the decision to raise the prices was a long, thought-out decision.

"The GHSA, which is the Georgia High School Association, the governing body of athletics for the Muscogee County Schools has raised the rates for officials. Because of official rates going up, then we had to offset that by raising the ticket prices," said Battles.

While many prices for adults will remain the same, adults, students and children can now expect to pay the same price. This one of the newest changes introduced for the upcoming year.

Soccer, Softball, Swimming, Track and Field, Volleyball and Wrestling will all increase from $3 for students to the standard adult price of $5 for adults and students.

The biggest change will be to local high school basketball games.

“The primary change is in basketball, going up to $7 per ticket for a basketball game. That is the primary change we will have in the district. Nothing changed in the middle school level,” said Battle.

It's been a little over two years since there have been any price changes for Muscogee County School sporting tickets.

The funds from game admission go into the school athletic account that also helps pay officials.

There will still be an option to purchase pre-sale football tickets for the discounted price of $5. That option will still be available at the schools, and online until 5 p.m. on game days.

This new pricing goes into effect this upcoming Fall school year.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.