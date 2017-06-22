Garth Brooks to headline first concert in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this fall

ATLANTA (WTVM) – County music superstar Garth Brooks will headline the first-ever concert in the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium this fall.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium announced that Garth Brooks will be performing in Atlanta on Thursday, October 12 for a special concert that will also feature Trisha Yearwood.

“Two of Arthur Blank’s goals for Mercedes-Benz Stadium were to create premiere home venues for the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC, and to attract the best in sports and entertainment to Atlanta,” says Steve Cannon, chief executive officer of AMB Group. “We’ve succeeded in securing the premiere sporting events in America and now have the top-selling solo artist of the 20th century, Garth Brooks, coming to Atlanta to showcase the stadium as an elite music venue.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m. ET and may be purchased by clicking here or by calling 800-745-3000. Click here to learn more about the show.

Garth Brooks says he is excited to be the first act to play in the new stadium.

“I’m thrilled to be back in Atlanta and honored to play the first concert in Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” says Brooks. “… All I can say is— the fans are going to love it; it’s truly one-of-a-kind. We’re going to create a special experience the fans will never forget and I can’t wait to light that place up this fall!”

