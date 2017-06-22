Celebrate America at The Rock Ranch canceled

UPSON COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Due to inclement weather, The Rock Ranch has canceled their annual Celebrate America that was supposed to take place on this weekend.

Organizers have not yet announced a new date but you can call 706-647-6374 for when you can make a visit out to the farm.

