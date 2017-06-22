Former longtime Pacelli Vikings softball coach dies - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Former longtime Pacelli Vikings softball coach dies

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
(WTVM) – The Pacelli Vikings athletic family is mourning the loss of one of their former longtime coaches.

Lonny Arrington, former longtime Vikings Softball Coach, teacher, and alumnus (class of 1965) died Thursday in a North Carolina hospice home.

In his time as a coach at Pacelli, Arrington’s teams captured 8 region championships, 7 region runner-up’s, 12 state playoff appearances, and a State Championship in 2002.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be shared when known.

