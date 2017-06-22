Cataula citizens hold railroad paving meeting

CATAULA, GA (WTVM) – A group of Cataula citizens held a meeting Thursday night, hoping to get the town's railroad paved to open some other opportunities for the area.

The group wants to pave the railroad that starts at the border of Muscogee County and stretches to the border of Meriwether County.

The county has owned the rights to the railroad since about 2008 and the only problem the group faces is getting the funding for this project.

They talked to the commissioners and they suggested they come together and form a committee and come up with some ways to get funding.

“It’s a great opportunity. It does a lot of really positive things for the county so we think it’s a great thing. It's something that every single solitary person in the county can take advantage of so that's probably the biggest plus I think of the whole thing,” said Cataula resident Chuck Hunsaker.

Citizens say they would like to pave the railroad to make it a bike trail and or walking trail. They also want to make these trails connect to the trail system in Columbus.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.