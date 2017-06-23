Storm Team 9: The weekend will bring more rain. Details on your forecast are in the app.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Rain chances will be much lower today with just isolated showers and storms expected this evening. We'll see cloudy and muggy conditions with highs slightly warmer than yesterday - in the low 90s.

For the weekend rain chances will be on the rise once again. Saturday is going to be a wet day starting in the morning and going through the evening with lingering showers and storms going into Sunday. Highs this weekend will top out in the mid 80s.

The forecast will finally see a change next week as drier air makes it's way into the Valley. This means that we're going to see dry skies, lower humidity values and sunshine. It's going to be a nice stretch of summer days for the first half of the week.

